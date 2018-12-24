SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Forgot to get a present for that one aunt or uncle who showed up out of the blue? Had a disaster while cooking Christmas dinner? Need to just get out of the house and away from your relatives for a while.

Most everything is closed on Christmas Day, but there will be at least a handful of places local places open for weary holiday revelers.

The following is a list of stores, restaurants and other places who are open for at least some point on Christmas Day:

Restaurants

Capitol Garage (9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for brunch, 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. for dinner)

Buca di Beppo (Make sure to make reservations)

Denny’s (Most locations will be open 24 hours. Be sure to check ahead)

Macaroni Grill (Both Elk Grove and Roseville locations open 12 p.m.-8 p.m.)

The Porch (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Fast Food

Jack in the Box (Most 24-hour locations.)

McDonald’s (Most 24-hour locations.)

Starbucks (Many locations on shortened hours; check ahead)

Drug Stores

CVS Pharmacy (many locations)

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Sweet Treats

Bakers Donuts along Florin Road (5 a.m.-2 p.m. or sold out)

If you know of a place open on Christmas not listed, let us know! Email news@kovr.com.