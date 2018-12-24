SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Forgot to get a present for that one aunt or uncle who showed up out of the blue? Had a disaster while cooking Christmas dinner? Need to just get out of the house and away from your relatives for a while.
Most everything is closed on Christmas Day, but there will be at least a handful of places local places open for weary holiday revelers.
The following is a list of stores, restaurants and other places who are open for at least some point on Christmas Day:
Restaurants
Capitol Garage (9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for brunch, 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. for dinner)
Buca di Beppo (Make sure to make reservations)
Denny’s (Most locations will be open 24 hours. Be sure to check ahead)
Macaroni Grill (Both Elk Grove and Roseville locations open 12 p.m.-8 p.m.)
The Porch (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Fast Food
Jack in the Box (Most 24-hour locations.)
McDonald’s (Most 24-hour locations.)
Starbucks (Many locations on shortened hours; check ahead)
Drug Stores
CVS Pharmacy (many locations)
Rite Aid
Walgreens
Sweet Treats
Bakers Donuts along Florin Road (5 a.m.-2 p.m. or sold out)
If you know of a place open on Christmas not listed, let us know! Email news@kovr.com.