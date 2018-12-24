HOBOKEN (CBSNewYork) – A statue of a baby Jesus will be back in a Hoboken church’s manger for the first Christmas since the 1930s.

The baby Jesus was mailed in a box last month to Our Lady of Grace Church.

The package from Florida came with an anonymous letter explaining the sender’s mother was 12 years old when the nativity statue was stolen in 1931.

The statue remained in the woman’s family until she died.

Monday night, the well-traveled baby Jesus will be carried by a child for Christmas Eve Mass and placed in the manger on Christmas Day.