VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting during an altercation early Monday morning.

The incident happened along the 300 block of Bel Air Drive.

Investigators say a 39-year-old Vacaville man was sitting in his car when a group of four to five people went up to him. An altercation ensued, police say, and the 39-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired – hitting the teen.

The shooting on Bel Air Drive resulted in the death of a 17 year old male. The firearm was recovered and a 39 year old man was taken into police custody. — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) December 24, 2018

Officers who responded to the scene found the teen on the ground and started first aid. The teen was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the 39-year-old man has been detained as they continue to investigate the incident. His name, and the name of the 17-year-old, have not been released at this point.

Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Vacaville police at (707) 469-4846.