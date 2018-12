DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A house fire sent three people to the hospital late Christmas Eve night.

Sacramento firefighters fought a “difficult fire” on the 3600 block of Willow Street that broke out at 10:45 p.m.

Officials said two people rescued from the fire were in stable condition and one was in critical condition.

Firefighters said the home was a difficult firefight due to several add-on rooms and “shoddy” construction.