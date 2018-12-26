NEWMAN (CBS13) — The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association (SSDA) established a memorial fund for fallen Newman police officer Ronil Singh, just hours after Singh was killed in the line of duty.

The Corporal Ronil Singh, Newman PD Memorial Fund is the official memorial fund for Singh. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said no other memorial funds or online fundraising accounts will be established for the fallen officer.

RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputy Remembers Friend And Colleague, Fallen Officer Ronil Singh

Donations can be made in several ways.

For in-person donations, interested donors can go to any West America Bank Branch and make a donation to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department).

Donors can also mail donations to:

Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association

Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund

PO Box 2314

Ceres, CA 95307

Or, donations can be made online on the SSDA website.

Singh was shot and later died after making a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Police recovered the suspect’s vehicle but had not positively identified the man by Wednesday night.

Many in the small community of Newman mourned Singh after the shocking news of his death.

RELATED: Small Community Of Newman Rocked By Death Of Corporal Ronil Singh

The 33-year-old began working at the Newman Police Department in July of 2011. He worked in narcotics as a K9 officer.

Singh leaves behind a wife and a young child.