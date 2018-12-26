ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Funeral services have been announced for an off-duty Cosumnes Fire Department firefighter who died in a rollover crash.

Family and friends of 52-year-old Albaro Meraz will gather at 8 p.m. Friday for a rosary prayer service at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Elk Grove.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.

Investigators say Meraz died after losing control of his vehicle on Highway 99 last Saturday.

Meraz was a 17-year veteran of the department.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.