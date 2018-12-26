  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tolls on the San Francisco Bay Area’s seven state-owned bridges will go up by $1 starting on Jan. 1.

The Mercury News reports that rush-hour tolls on the Bay Bridge will increase to $7 from $6, and the toll during off-commute hours will go up to $5.

The Bay Area Toll Authority says the price will rise to $6 at the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo-Hayward bridges. The current toll is $5.

The increases are the result of a regional measure passed by voters in June.

The hikes are the first on the bridges since 2010. Tolls will increase again by $1 in January 2022 and January 2025.

The Golden Gate Bridge is independently owned and operated and not impacted by the measure passing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s