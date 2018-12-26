CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Residents of a Carmichael apartment complex had to evacuate early Wednesday morning due to a fire.

It started just before 4 a.m. off Manzanita Avenue, near Coyle Avenue.

People living in the apartment believe it might have started in a heater.

“I could hear it coming through the roof where the heater is,” said resident Andrea Mahone. “I was just trying to get my kids out.”

Officials say that everyone living in the apartment is now out and safe.

Fire crews remained on scene through the morning hours to make sure the fire is completely out.