  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:carmichael, sacramento county

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Residents of a Carmichael apartment complex had to evacuate early Wednesday morning due to a fire.

It started just before 4 a.m. off Manzanita Avenue, near Coyle Avenue.

People living in the apartment believe it might have started in a heater.

“I could hear it coming through the roof where the heater is,” said resident Andrea Mahone. “I was just trying to get my kids out.”

Officials say that everyone living in the apartment is now out and safe.

Fire crews remained on scene through the morning hours to make sure the fire is completely out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s