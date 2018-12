DAVIS (CBS13) — A fatal crash has slowed down traffic on westbound Interstate 80, Wednesday afternoon CHP said. The collision happened just after 2 p.m. near the Mace Blvd. onramp in Davis.

A minivan remained stuck on the center divider guardrail two hours after the crash.

All westbound lanes are open on I-80, but traffic has slowed down as police and investigators remain on the scene.

This crash is still under investigation and no other information is available at this time.