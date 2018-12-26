  • CBS13On Air

NEWMAN (CBS13) – A search is on for the suspect who fatally shot a police officer in the community of Newman early Wednesday morning.

The Stanisalus County Sheriff’s Department says, just after 12:30 a.m., 33-year-old officer Ronil Singh made a traffic stop at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue in. At some point, the officer was shot and the suspect took off.

The officer was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance photos of the suspect authorities say shot and killed a Newman officer. (Credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office)

Surveillance photos of the suspect authorities are looking for have been released.

The man is believed to be driving a silver or gray, extended cab Dodge Ram pickup truck. The truck, which has a distinctive hood air scoop, had paper plates reading “AR Auto.”

48408813 1999386630138125 5923504768772210688 n Police Officer Shot And Killed In Newman, Search On For Suspect

The truck suspects say the suspect was driving.

Exactly what led to Officer Singh being shot is still being investigated.

Officer Singh was a native of Fiji and had been with the Newman Police Department since July 2011.

“Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil,” said Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson in a statement.

Officer Ronil Singh. (Source: Facebook)

Anyone who sees the suspect or knows where he might be is asked to contact authorities immediately.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for the latest information.

 

