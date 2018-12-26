NEWMAN (CBS13) — A blue ribbon hangs outside the front door of JJ’s Liquors in Newman, just feet away from where officer Ronil Singh stood on Christmas Eve, talking with the owner.

JJ said he’s known Singh since 2011 when he began working as an officer for Newman police.

Just down Main Street, members of the public works department placed blue blubs outside the police station. One worker said he actually grew up on the same island in Fiji as Singh and knew his family well.

The whole community has been rocked by what happened. People are dropping off flowers outside the police station while others reflect on Singh, remembering him as an outgoing officer who genuinely cared about his community.

Singh’s death has had a huge impact on the small community of Newman. Many in the town are now trying to cope with the loss of an officer.