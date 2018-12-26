  • CBS13On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Cannabis vendors and distributors may have to destroy millions of dollars worth of marijuana due to a recall over falsified test results at a Northern California lab.

The recall affects some 29 distributors that worked with Sacramento-based Sequoia Analytical Lab, according to the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

State inspectors allege that the labs director did not perform certain mandatory tests for pesticides over that last four months. The lab’s director, Marc Foster was forced to surrender his business license.

