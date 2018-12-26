PETALUMA (KPIX) — The utility blamed for almost a dozen California wildfires is giving a big gift to Marin County Fire Department. PG&E has paid for a network of new fire-surveillance cameras to go up on the county’s peaks.

It has been decades since Marin County has seen a major wildfire but the memory of the Wine Country blazes last year is enough to keep homeowners in high-risk areas concerned — and rightly so.

“The history is here,” said battalion chief Chris Martinelli, “and it will repeat itself. It’s just a matter of when and the best we can do is prepare in multiple ways.”

