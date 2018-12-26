SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 38-year-old man is behind bars on multiple charges after reportedly arguing with an officer and fleeing arrest Wednesday morning.

A Sacramento police officer initiated a vehicle stop on the car driven by Timothy McDuffie Wednesday when the officer noticed the car had a caved-in windshield.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly became argumentative with the officer and then resisted arrest and fled when the officer tried to detain him.

The suspect ran into a nearby parking structure. The officer then learned that the vehicle was reported stolen.

Additional police units responded to the area and set up a perimeter to contain the suspect, whom they found on the top floor of the garage.

McDuffie surrendered to officers and a K9 team, sustaining scrapes during the incident. The officer also sustained a minor injury.

Officers arrested McDuffie for vehicle theft, driving without a license, assault on an officer, and additional domestic violence charges from an earlier incident.