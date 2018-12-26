AUBURN (CBS13) — Three people have been arrested for counterfeit, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police discovered the suspects after receiving a call from a business that discovered counterfeit bills.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Grass Valley Highway Monday evening. The employee who called the police said they completed a transaction but became suspicious of the money they received after the suspect left.

Officers visited several other businesses in the area and found that those businesses had already received and rejected counterfeit bills from the same subject described at the first business, as well as two others.

This information led officers to a hotel room on the 500 block of High Street associated with the suspects. Two suspects, 43-year-old Mark Beall, and 45-year-old Aaron Campbell, both of Auburn, were arrested.

In a search of the room, police found printers and other paraphernalia used to counterfeit bills, as well as methamphetamine.

The third suspect, 36-year-old Mary Spears, was arrested at a residence on the 12000 block of Shale Ridge Drive.

All of the suspects were booked into the Placer County Jail. Beall was booked for forgery, conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine. He is ineligible for bail.

Campbell was booked for forgery and conspiracy. He is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond. Spears was also booked for forgery, conspiracy, shoplifting, and outstanding arrest warrants. She is ineligible for bail.

The Auburn Police Department said the best way to determine if money is genuine is to rely on security features such as a watermark and security thread.