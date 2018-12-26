FONTANA (CBS13) – He’s played a lot of good guys on the big screen, but last Friday Tom Hanks became a not-so-secret Santa for some customers at a California burger joint.

The Academy Award winner and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, surprised customers at an In-n-Out restaurant in Fontana.

The couple bought lunch for some of the diners and cheerfully took selfies with patrons and workers.

The actor walked up to the drive-thru window and bought lunch for a few of the customers waiting in line.

No word on why the couple was in Fontana.