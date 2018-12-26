A close up view of a trains wheel in motion as it speeds past

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Woodland firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in a boxcar Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to a train car on fire at 6:15 p.m. in the area of East Main and Thomas Streets. The boxcar contained unknown contents that were on fire, and firefighters said the flames were nearing a tank car that was clearly marked as containing diesel fuel.

The firefighters worked to suppress the fire while protecting the tank car. Once they entered the boxcar, they found that the contents were not hazardous.

According to a Yolo Short Line Railroad representative, the boxcar was used as storage for the railroad company and the tank car was less than a quarter full of diesel fuel.

Woodland Battalion Chief Eric Zane said the fire was deemed suspicious in nature. Fire investigators are working with the Woodland Police Department to determine the cause.