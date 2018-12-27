  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Brown
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Chris Brown performs onstage during "We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event" at The Hollywood Bowl on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio.com)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chris Brown has been charged with monkey-related misdemeanors.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office confirms Thursday that the 29-year-old singer was charged last week with two counts stemming from his possession of a pet capuchin monkey without a permit.

Brown posted a picture to his 44 million Instagram followers in January showing his 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, cuddling with the monkey, named Fiji.

California fish and wildlife agents took the monkey away soon after.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 6. An after-hours email seeking comment from his attorney Mark Geragos was not immediately returned.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s