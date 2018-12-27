STOCKTON (CBS13) —Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a sexual assault and home invasion on Dec. 17.

The suspects were identified as 19-year-old Alazae Negron and a 15-year-old male. Both suspects were arrested on charges including rape, robbery, and false imprisonment.

Last week, the police put out the first-ever computer-generated images of the suspects to the public.

The police department said they identified the suspects using information from a Stockton Crime Stoppers tip.

Investigators say the two male suspects broke into an apartment building on the 1200 block of South Stanislaus Street on Monday around 5 a.m. Armed with knives, they sexually assaulted a 43-year-old woman, stole her car, drove it around the corner, and left it there.

Silva says the victim’s two sons, who are 11 and 17-years-old, were inside the house when it happened. Between detailed descriptions among the three of them, detectives were able to come up with the computer-generated images.

These sketches are different than anything Stockton PD has released before. With no surveillance video or real photos, these are the only images they have to work with. It took hours to gather the specifics from the victims, but the time spent definitely paid off.