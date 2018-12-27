NEWMAN (CBS13) – President Donald Trump tweeted about the killing of Newman police officer Ronil Singh, seizing on the news that the suspect is in the country illegally.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson announced in a press conference on Thursday that the suspect in the early Wednesday morning shooting was an illegal immigrant.

“He doesn’t belong here. He is a criminal,” Sheriff Christianson said.

Singh pulled over the suspect for a DUI investigation. At some point, the suspect opened fire and Singh was fatally hit.

Later on Thursday, Trump linked Cpl. Singh’s death to his push for border security.

There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

“There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!” Trump tweeted.

Christianson noted how Singh, a native of Fiji, immigrated to the US legally to pursue a career in law enforcement.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this point. However, he is still believed to be in Stanislaus County.