FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police are investigating a deadly car crash that killed one person and injured several others in Fairfield early Thursday morning.

The scene was on North Texas Street.

Fairfield police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. No other details about what led up to the crash have been released, but police confirm a person has died.

Both north and southbound lanes of North Texas Street will be closed for several hours from Air Base Parkway to Alaska Avenue as officers continue to investigate the scene.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this point.