LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — Chris Burrous, former anchor for Good Day Sacramento and the CBS13 morning show, has died. He was 43.

Very few details have surfaced around his sudden death, but the Los Angeles County coroner has confirmed that Burrous died Thursday at a hospital in Glendale. His death is currently under investigation.

Burrous was the son of a Central Valley farmer and a NASA engineer. Many say he was born to be a broadcaster.

He worked on air in Bakersfield and Fresno before joining the CBS13 and Good Day family in the mid-2000s, launching the Good Day Weekend show, which was then CBS13’s morning show.

You never knew what Burrous was going to say or do next, which kept viewers engaged. He also had a passion for interacting with viewers on television and social media.

Burrous has spent the past eight years anchoring the news at KTLA in Los Angeles. In fact, he reportedly anchored Thursday before he died.

KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini and News Director Jason Ball issued a statement Thursday night:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family. Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.”

He leaves behind his wife Mai and daughter, 9-year-old Isabella.