SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5/AP) — A new mandate by the U.S. government could force millions of Californians to spend more time in line at the DMV.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in order for people to obtain the new REAL ID cards, applicants will have to show two proofs of residency at the DMV office.

The so-called Real ID cards will be needed to board airplanes or enter federal buildings by October 2020 under security enhancements following 9/11. California already has issued 2.3 million cards.

According to emails provided to KPIX 5 by the DMV, Federal Homeland Security officials approved a procedure in California earlier this year that allowed folks to show one proof of residency at the D-M-V office and a second proof would occur when an applicant received a REAL ID in the mail at that same address.

