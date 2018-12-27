SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 41-year-old Sacramento man has been arrested on suspicion of arson to property after allegedly setting fire to a large dumpster at Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

The incident happened at 10 p.m. Wednesday night when Metro Fire crews were dispatched to multiple trash can and dumpster fires at the hospital.

Mercy San Juan security staff reportedly controlled two fires in trash cans using a dry-chemical extinguisher. When firefighters arrived, they controlled the remaining fire in a large dumpster near the main parking structure,

Witnesses described the suspect as an adult white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, carrying a black backpack.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area and found a person matching the description of the suspected arsonist.

The suspect was detained and police identified him using hospital security footage. The suspect, James Richard Rhodes, was positively connected to at least one of the fires.

The other fires are still under investigation to determine if Rhodes was responsible for them.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Metro Fire’s Arson Tip phone line at (916) 859-3775.