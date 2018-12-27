MANTECA (CBS13) — Authorities arrested two people in connection to a carjacking in Modesto Thursday morning.

The initial carjacking was reported to Manteca police at 11 a.m. Thursday. A female suspect reportedly used a chrome handgun to carjack a silver Dodge Neon in Modesto earlier in the day.

Forty minutes later, Delta R.A.T.T. (Delta Regional Auto Theft Team) Detectives located the suspect vehicle in Manteca. Detectives reportedly followed the vehicle until a marked police vehicle could respond.

Authorities followed the Neon into an alley behind New York Diamonds at 1167 S. Main Street. Delta RATT and a Manteca Police car pulled in behind the suspect.

The suspect reportedly began backing up toward the patrol car but surrendered soon after. The carjacking victim responded to the scene and positively identified the driver as the suspect.

Police said the passenger in the stolen vehicle was found to have a loaded firearm and a felony warrant for arrest.

Modesto police took over the carjacking investigation. The female suspect, 24-year-old Anjelica Marcia Gonzales of Modesto, was taken to the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of carjacking and armed robbery. She was found with a loaded Jennings .22 caliber handgun.

Gonzales was charged with carjacking, robbery, and various firearm charges.

The passenger, 27-year-old Salvador Perez of Salida, was arrested by Manteca police on firearm violations and his outstanding warrant. Perez was found with a loaded and reportedly stolen High Point 9mm handgun. He was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail.