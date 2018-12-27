MERCED (CBS13) — We are getting a new look at the suspect wanted in the murder of Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s department confirmed photos posted online are of their suspect.

The undated photos show the man posing in various places, including one picture at the Golden Gate Bridge. The Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department is not confirming the suspect’s name, because they say he has many aliases and they want to be careful they have his correct legal name before they release it.

The photos are the first pictures of the suspect we have seen since investigators released still images from a surveillance camera taken from a convenience store shortly before the shooting that left Corporal Singh dead.

Deputies descended on a dairy farm in the rural community of El Nido – 45 miles east of Newman and served a search warrant looking for their suspect on Thursday.

A sheriff department spokesperson said evidence in their investigation pointed them to the location as a place he might be hiding. They did not find him there.

Photos by a neighbor from inside a nearby home show a number of police vehicles on the streets outside. Earlier in the day, Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson made an emotional plea to the public – to help locate the suspect.

“Please help us find this man and bring him to justice,” Richardson said.

At the same press conference, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson also announced the man they are looking for is an undocumented immigrant.

“Our suspect is in our country illegally,” Christianson said. “He doesn’t belong here. He is a criminal.”

The Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department also said they had teams of investigators searching other specific areas looking for their suspect. They said they would not reveal those locations because they did not want their suspect to slip away.