NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) – Crumbling concrete is prompting a closure of the train crossing over Highway 49 in North Auburn Thursday morning.

The scene is at the train crossing over the highway near New Airport Road.

When a bridge has multiple signs reading that the height from road to bottom of bridge is 15 feet, it’s 15 feet. Not 15’1” or 15’2”. Don’t try and sneak a taller truck underneath. It won’t work. PCSO, @UnionPacific & @CHPAuburn are on scene at the roadway trustle on SR 49. 🚆 pic.twitter.com/oys7oWeKVK — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 27, 2018

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the train crossing is closed due to concrete crumbling on the roadway.

Exactly why the concrete is crumbling is unclear. Crews are at the scene assessing the situation.

While Highway 49 remains open, authorities are still asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.