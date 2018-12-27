  • CBS13On Air

NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) – Crumbling concrete is prompting a closure of the train crossing over Highway 49 in North Auburn Thursday morning.

The scene is at the train crossing over the highway near New Airport Road.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the train crossing is closed due to concrete crumbling on the roadway.

Exactly why the concrete is crumbling is unclear. Crews are at the scene assessing the situation.

While Highway 49 remains open, authorities are still asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.

