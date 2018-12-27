NEWMAN (CBS13/AP) – The suspect in the shooting death of a police Newman officer is in United States illegally, authorities say.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters Thursday that authorities have identified a suspect but didn’t name him. Authorities are still searching for the attacker.

Stanislaus Co. Sheriff says suspect who allegedly shot Cpl Singh was in the country illegally. He is still believed to be in Stanislaus Co and is considered armed and dangerous. @CBSSacramento — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) December 27, 2018

Authorities are not releasing suspect's name. Cpl Singh and suspect were involved in a gunfight. "He tried to defend himself and minimize the threat." @CBSSacramento #NewmanPD #cbs13 — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) December 27, 2018

Christianson’s agency is leading the investigation into the slaying of Cpl. Ronil Singh of the small-town Newman Police Department.

Newman’s Chief of Police Randy Richardson was fighting back tears when talking about Singh at the press conference.

“He came to this country with one purpose, to serve this country,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he relieved Singh on Christmas Day so that the officer could spend time with his wife and child.

Singh was a K-9 officer. #NewmanPD chief says his dog will be retired. "I will not take another member of that family away." @CBSSacramento #cbs13 — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) December 27, 2018

The sheriff says Singh pulled over the attacker as part of a DUI investigation Wednesday and that the officer fired back to try to defend himself.

Authorities believe the suspect is still somewhere in Stanislaus County.

A tip line has been set up for the case. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call (209) 525-7202.