NEWMAN (CBS13/AP) – The suspect in the shooting death of a police Newman officer is in United States illegally, authorities say.
Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters Thursday that authorities have identified a suspect but didn’t name him. Authorities are still searching for the attacker.
Christianson’s agency is leading the investigation into the slaying of Cpl. Ronil Singh of the small-town Newman Police Department.
Newman’s Chief of Police Randy Richardson was fighting back tears when talking about Singh at the press conference.
“He came to this country with one purpose, to serve this country,” Richardson said.
Richardson said he relieved Singh on Christmas Day so that the officer could spend time with his wife and child.
The sheriff says Singh pulled over the attacker as part of a DUI investigation Wednesday and that the officer fired back to try to defend himself.
Authorities believe the suspect is still somewhere in Stanislaus County.
A tip line has been set up for the case. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call (209) 525-7202.