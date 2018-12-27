  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Quentin State Prison

SAN QUENTIN (CBS SF) — An inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison work crew may be connected carjacking that happened nearby on Wednesday night, according to prison officials.

The inmate, identified as 21-year-old Shalom Mendoza, was discovered to have walked away from an out grounds support facility around 9:35 p.m. during an institutional check, Lt. Samuel Robinson said

A search of the area determined Mendoza had escaped, and the prison then activated its emergency operations and escape pursuit plan to try and find him, Robinson said

Prison officials believe Mendoza then may have carjacked a motorist who was driving a Toyota Rav4 with a California license plate 6STZ502. San Rafael Police Department responded at around 9:17 p.m. to the Home Depot parking lot at 111 Shoreline Parkway on a report of a carjacking that had just occurred.

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s