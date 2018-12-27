SAN QUENTIN (CBS SF) — An inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison work crew may be connected carjacking that happened nearby on Wednesday night, according to prison officials.

The inmate, identified as 21-year-old Shalom Mendoza, was discovered to have walked away from an out grounds support facility around 9:35 p.m. during an institutional check, Lt. Samuel Robinson said

A search of the area determined Mendoza had escaped, and the prison then activated its emergency operations and escape pursuit plan to try and find him, Robinson said

Prison officials believe Mendoza then may have carjacked a motorist who was driving a Toyota Rav4 with a California license plate 6STZ502. San Rafael Police Department responded at around 9:17 p.m. to the Home Depot parking lot at 111 Shoreline Parkway on a report of a carjacking that had just occurred.

