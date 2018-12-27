NEWMAN (CBS13) — Horror and now healing. With the shocking death of Newman Police officer Ronil Singh, the department suffered their first line of duty death in their history.

“Time. It will take time. The community will come together like they always do,” said Sheriff Christianson.

Today about three dozen members of the group Blue Line Wives hung several hundred blue ribbons and flags near a park in Modesto not too far from where Newman police corporal Ronil Singh lived with his wife and five-month-old baby boy.

“He was one of those guys who hadn’t let the job affect him yet. He had been in it many years and still enjoyed his job so that’ something rare to find these days in law enforcement,” said Blue Line Wife Amanda Young.

READ: State-Sponsored Study Says California Cannabis Bank Is Unrealistic

The group is made up of the wives of law enforcement officers throughout Stanislaus County.

“It’s healing in some sort of way. To come together to let each other know we’re all hurting and lift each other up and support each other and to be able to do something, not just be at home and be upset and sad,” Young said.

Each one coming together to rally around the family of a fallen officer.

“I hope she [Singh’s wife] sees the bows and the support and sees the love from us even though we’ve never met. Just to know we’re here for her and support her and love her,” Young said.

ALSO: Sheriff: Suspect In Newman Officer Ronil Singh’s Killing Is In US Illegally

Law enforcement officers from all over the area work together to find the suspect accused of killing Singh, one of just thirteen officers in the department whom everyone in town seemed to know and love.

“We will hunt down this coward who killed a police officer,” Christianson said.

The Blue Line wives say they will be at a candlelight vigil Friday. It starts at 6 p.m. at Newman City Plaza.