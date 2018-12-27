NEWMAN (CBS13) — The search for a cop killer continues in Stanislaus County as new information is revealed about the suspect, Thursday night.

This is a tale of two different immigrants. One here legally to serve the community as a police officer and another here illegally, who reportedly took that officers life.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson couldn’t hold back the tears during a press conference Thursday.

“This was not supposed to happen. I have been to too many of these,” Richardson said.

On a police force of 13, the loss of one hits hard — especially when it’s Corporal Ronil Singh.

“We’re not an agency we are a family,” Richardson said.

Richardson reminisced about Singh who had worked hard to become a police officer after immigrating from the Fijian islands, driving to Yuba County, 2.5 hours each way, to go to the police academy. Singh even hired a speech coach because he had a thick accent and he wanted to be understood on the police radio.

Most remember him as being good-natured with a contagious smile and laugh.

The chief had relieved Singh Christmas morning so he could go be with his wife and 5-month-old son. Less than 24 hours later, tragedy struck. Police say Singh was shot and killed in a gunfight after Singh pulled over the suspect for suspected drunk driving on his way home.

“This suspect was unlike Ron who immigrated to this country lawfully and legally to pursue his lifelong career of public safety, public service, of being a police officer. This suspect is in our country illegally. he doesn’t belong here. He is a criminal. We will find him. We will arrest him. We will bring him to justice,” said Sheriff Christianson.

As the search for Singh’s killer continues, the community continues to honor the fallen hero with flowers and prayers, hoping he will never be forgotten.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff is the lead investigator on this case. He says they know who their suspect is, but he has multiple names, so the department is working to verify all of them.

Authorities are urging the public to call (209) 525-7202 if you have any info to help police. And if you see the suspect, do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous.