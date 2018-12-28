NEWMAN (CBS13) — Corporal Ronil Singh’s family spoke only briefly at Friday’s news conference before leaving in tears. The family was visibly upset as authorities announced new arrests in the case of Singh’s accused killer.

“I’d like the thank you from the bottom of my heart…” said Ronil’s brother Reggie Singh.

Reggie was joined by their grandfather Birend Singh as well as family members visiting from the Fijian Islands.

When they learned three people, including the primary suspect, 33-year-old Gustavo Perez Arriaga, his brother 25-year-old Adrian Virgen, and the suspect’s 32-year-old coworker Erik Quiroz, were arrested last night and early Friday morning.

“I can’t say enough about the men and women who worked diligently to bring this suspect to justice,” said Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson in the conference.

Christianson said federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies assisted his deputies in following up on hundreds of tips from the community.

“We had multiple investigative leads and we had teams on every one of those leads,” Christianson said.

Those leads enabled officers to track a car to the Bakersfield area.

“Actually, we were looking for multiple vehicles, we just happened to find the one we really wanted to find,” Christianson said.

That vehicle allowed officers to take Arriaga into custody. The arrests provided Singh’s family and his colleagues with some closure. But they say they still have a long way to go before they can heal.

“Ronil Singh was my older brother. Yes, he’s not coming back. There’s a lot of people out there that misses him,” Reggie Singh said.

Arriaga was arrested on homicide charges. His brother and coworker were not involved in the homicide but were arrested for lying to investigators during the manhunt.