RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Eastbound Highway 50 is closed at Mather Field Road due to a shooting investigation Friday afternoon.

SAC Eastbound US50 near Mather Field Rd still shut down. Traffic detoured to Mather. Avoid this area. Westbound US50 #1 lane also blocked. Ongoing Police activity. There is not ETO. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2018

All lanes are blocked. Rancho Cordova police say traffic is being diverted to Mather Field Road due to the incident.

Authorities say the shooting happened a little after 11 a.m. One shooting victim was found in a vehicle.

The injuries are said to be non-life threatening

Exactly how long the highway will be closed is still unclear.

More information to come.