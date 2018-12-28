Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An early morning shooting in the parking lot of the Winco in Elk Grove has left a man with critical injuries.
The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Friday at the store along Sheldon Road. Officers say one man was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s who was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt.
Officials say he left in a white sedan.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Elk Grove police.