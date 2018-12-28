ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An early morning shooting in the parking lot of the Winco in Elk Grove has left a man with critical injuries.

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Friday at the store along Sheldon Road. Officers say one man was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

⁦#BreakingNews @ElkGrove Pd telling us #suspect in ShootingWinco in Elk Grove is *male Hispanic in his late 20s. Wearing light colored hooded sweatshirt. Left scene in white 2000’s 4 door sedan. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦⁦@DinaKupfer⁩ pic.twitter.com/5kEny61xps — David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) December 28, 2018

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s who was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt.

Officials say he left in a white sedan.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Elk Grove police.