NEWMAN (CBS13) – The suspect in the killing of Newman police officer Ronil Singh has been arrested, authorities say.

Kern County authorities told CNN on Friday that they had arrested the suspect. The county sheriff’s office will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m.

Cpl. Singh was killed in a gunfight that broke out early Wednesday morning when he pulled over a driver for a DUI investigation.

A press conference is being held at the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on Friday at noon to talk about “significant developments” in the case. The department did not say if an arrest had been made.

The name of the suspect was never released by authorities, with the Stanislaus County Sheriff saying they could not confirm a correct name or date of birth.

Cpl. Singh’s killing has attracted national attention, including from President Donald Trump. Seizing on the announcement from the Stanislaus County Sheriff that the suspect was in the US illegally, Trump linked the shooting to his push for building a border wall.