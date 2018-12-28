  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police say a Roseville bar has been suspended after an undercover operation found narcotics sales.

The Onyx Club had been under investigation since November when Roseville police say they got a tip that bar staff were involved in narcotics sales while working.

Undercover agents with Roseville police and the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control were able to buy cocaine. Several violations were documented, police say.

As a result of the investigation, the bar’s ownership has agreed to several penalties, including: a 30-day suspension (beginning on Jan. 3, 2019), three year suspended revocation, limitations of alcohol sales to the patio after 10 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and the hiring of one licensed and uniformed security guard on Fridays and Saturdays.

Roseville police also said they have filed charges of narcotics sales.

Editor’s note: This story has been changed to clarify that it’s unclear if employees at the bar were involved in the undercover operation. 

