  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Berkeley, University of California

BERKELEY (KPIX) – A showdown was brewing at historic People’s Park, over some trees the University of California was cutting down. The university says it’s for maintenance, but protesters don’t believe them.

In the end, more than a dozen trees were chopped down Friday. In order to avoid crowds and potential protesters, lumberjacks showed up unannounced at dawn.

The school says some trees were blocking sunshine; others were too close to power lines or simply dead.

“There were three dead trees,” said U.C. Berkeley spokesperson, Roqua Montez. “Three of the larger trees were dead. They needed to be removed and several of the other trees had large bark branches that were slipping off and could possible fall.”

About a dozen protesters started guarding trees, ironically, trees that were not marked to come down yet.

Read more on CBS San Francisco’s website. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s