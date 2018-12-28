STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Seven people across the state have been arrested for helping the suspect in the murder of Corporal Ronil Singh avoid police.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies Friday after authorities learned he was in a residence in the Lamont Area of Kern County.

SWAT deputies made a perimeter around the residence early Friday morning and Arriaga surrendered without incident, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department.

Three people from the house Arriaga was found in were also arrested for aiding and abetting. Those people are Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, 59, Erasmo Villegas, 36, and Maria Luisa Moreno, 57. All are from Bakersfield.

Mugshots of the three arrested in Kern County are not available, per the sheriff’s department’s policy.

Four more people were arrested for aiding Arriaga in evading the police.

In a press conference Friday, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said Arriaga’s brother Adrian Virgen and his coworker Erik Quiroz were arrested in Stanislaus County.

Additionally, Arriaga’s girlfriend and another one of his brothers were also arrested for helping Arriaga after he allegedly shot Corporal Singh.

His girlfriend, Ana Leyde Cervantes, 30, was arrested in Turlock. His brother, Conrado Virgen Mendoza, 34, was arrested in Livermore.