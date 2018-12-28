  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMGarth: Live at Notre Dame!
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Historic Tower bridge leading towards the state capitol in Sacramento, California.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Expect more closures on the Tower Bridge in the new year as Caltrans announced work on the historic bridge will be extended through March.

The agency said they have to remove and replace worn bridge bearings, which will require full bridge closures.

The first closure is set for Sunday, Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and anticipated added time to their travel routes.

Boaters are encouraged to contact the U.S. Coast Gaurd for waterway access information. You can visit the Coast Gaurd website for more information.

Caltrans is also upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems of the drawbridge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s