Historic Tower bridge leading towards the state capitol in Sacramento, California.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Expect more closures on the Tower Bridge in the new year as Caltrans announced work on the historic bridge will be extended through March.

The agency said they have to remove and replace worn bridge bearings, which will require full bridge closures.

The first closure is set for Sunday, Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and anticipated added time to their travel routes.

Boaters are encouraged to contact the U.S. Coast Gaurd for waterway access information. You can visit the Coast Gaurd website for more information.

Caltrans is also upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems of the drawbridge.