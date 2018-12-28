NEWMAN (CBS13) — Grief and togetherness were palpable at a candlelight vigil for slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh. His wife, holding their 5-month-old baby was on hand, stood with family while the community gathered in support.

Singh’s K-9 partner was also with the family at the vigil. Hundreds showed up for the public memorial, standing shoulder to shoulder in Newman’s Civic Center Plaza.

One after another, those who loved Corporal Singh stepped up and talked about him.

Reggie Singh, taking his slain brother’s son into his own arms, praised the work of police officers.

“He enjoyed his job,” Reggie Singh said. “The wife, the family, I’d like to thank all you guys, for all your service and everything.”

Speaking to this massive crowd, this was a moment Merced County Sheriff Deputy Clint Landrum will not soon forget.

“It was powerful,” Sgt. Clint Landrum said. “You really don’t get the grasp on how many people are here until you stand up there and look out and see the sea of mourning sad faces.”

Besides the sadness, there were also shared moments that brought laughter. Singh, described as someone who always smiled, was also a prankster.

“He would purposely drive by my house and blow his air horn just to scare my wife,” a fellow Newman police officer said. “Then he would text her and say, ‘did I scare you?’”

Singh’s uncle spoke about the pride his nephew has given his family.

“He was just a role model,” Aklesh Singh said.

The Newman Police Department announced plans are underway to hold Corporal Singh’s funeral on Saturday, January 5.