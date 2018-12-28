Abdullah and his mother Shaima Swileh on the night she entered the U.s. (Credit: Council on American Islamic Relations, Sacramento Valley)

LODI (CBS13) — Abdullah Hassan, the two-year-old with a degenerative brain condition whose mother fought the travel ban to enter the U.S., has died.

Hassan is the son of Shaima Swileh and Ali Hassan. He passed away at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Sacramento Valley office (CAIR-SV) said.

Shaima Swileh touched the boy for the first time last week since winning a more than a yearlong legal battle to overcome the Trump administration’s travel ban and enter the U.S. to say goodbye to her dying child.

Swileh arrived that Dec. 19 at San Francisco International Airport after the advocacy group sued the U.S. to grant her waiver from the travel ban. She got it after a 17-month fight.

“We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives,” said Ali Hassan. “We want to thank everyone for your love and support at this difficult time. We ask you to kindly keep Abdullah and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

A funeral service will be held for Abdullah in Lodi on Saturday. More information about the service can be found here.