  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:california, David and Louise Turpin, Perris, Southern California, Tortured Children, Turpin Family

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California house where police say a couple tortured or abused most of their 13 children is for sale.

The Riverside Press-Tribune reports that the house in Perris, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, where authorities say David and Louise Turpin shackled their children to furniture went on the market Saturday.

The auction for the four-bedroom house with an appraised value of more than $350,000 ends Wednesday.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to charges that could carry a life sentence. They were arrested in January when a daughter escaped from the family’s home and called 911.

The couple remains in custody, and the house was foreclosed in November.

Investigators say some of the children had stunted growth and wasted muscles and described being beaten, starved and put in cages.

___

Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s