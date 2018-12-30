  • CBS13On Air

SALIDA, Calif (CBS13) — Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Salida.  The incident happened shortly after 2:30 PM Sunday afternoon on Stonehart Lane.  According to the Sheriff’s department, the suspect was shot and transported to an area hospital for treatment.  No deputies or officers were hurt in the incident and the condition of the suspect was not immediately released.

It was not immediately known what caused a deputy to open fire on the suspect, or what caused the sheriff’s department to get called to respond to the area.

 

Check back for more updates on this story.

