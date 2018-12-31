By Norm Elrod

Psychic Nikki, psychic to the stars, is always in a good mood this time of year. December is a month of celebration, for enjoying family and friends. It’s also a time for reflecting on the previous year and looking forward to the year ahead. Many of Nikki’s predictions for the last year came to pass, so what does she see in the year ahead?

As the calendar turns from 2018 to 2019, and Father Time passes on his wisdom to the Baby New Year, we asked Psychic Nikki to shed some light on the year ahead. This is what she sees for the the coming year.

The world will still be a tumultuous place (sorry). As Nikki sees it, there are “…going to be a lot of protests worldwide” and “the U.S. government will be one of the big stories.” “the stock market is going to be up and down.”

Extreme weather events will continue, possibly growing in frequency and severity. “I see more tsunamis, more hurricanes, powerful ones, snowstorms, all that kind of thing, and real powerful ones. And heat waves in places that shouldn’t be… The weather is very mixed up.”

As forces beyond our control worsen, people will look to create some calm in their own lives. “People want to be happier.” The pursuit of happiness is a fundamental right, of course, regardless of outside forces. And even the smallest effort is worthwhile. There are ways to channel your individual energy to outsize effect. As Psychic Nikki predicts, “I think people are going to be kinder to each other, which is a good thing.” It certainly is.

And if we can’t find someone on this planet to be nice to, perhaps someone from somewhere else will come into our lives. “…You’re going to hear more voices coming from outer space.” And not just voices, either. Psychic Nikki is certain of that. “We’re going to see more UFOs coming to earth… I wouldn’t be surprised if a spaceship landed by the end of 2019, 2020 for sure. I don’t think it’s going to be anything to be scared of. I just think there’s another planet like us out there.”

Celebrities often seem like they live on another planet, and some of our brightest stars may wish they did as 2019 wears on. “I think Elon Musk, he has to watch his smoking habits and everything else. I’m getting a little bit of negativity around him. He has to watch his health and well-being.”

And he’s not the only one. “Sylvester Stallone has to watch himself, as does Arnold Schwarzenegger, he has to watch himself for sure.”

“Selena Gomez, she has to watch it. I’m a little worried about her well-being.”

Look for a few bumps in the road for the royal family. “Meghan Markle… I see them happy for now. But later on she’s going to have a problem with the paparazzi, like Princess Diana did. So that could put a damper on their marriage…”

Lady Gaga, on the other hand, can look forward to an even brighter 2019. “I’m pretty sure she’s going to win an Oscar and a Golden Globe and all kinds of awards for her movie, A Star Is Born. And her career will go way up. She’s very deserving of it. She’s very talented, and she’s going to get her awards.”

We should all be so lucky. Well, maybe we can be the next time a lottery jackpot climbs into the stratosphere. According to Psychic Nikki, “I do see a big 7 around you. I’ve got 7, 8, 5… those three numbers around you. 9, 14, and 15.”

Unfortunately, everyone who plays the lottery won’t win. But at least we have our health (knock on wood). And 2019 should be a healthier year for all of us.

Psychic Nikki sees “…a lot of breakthroughs in health areas as well. Breakthroughs in breast cancer; breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s; breakthroughs with arthritis as well.”

“And as we go on into 2020, there’s going to be a lot of cures for a lot of diseases.”

The future is looking brighter, even if uncertainty seems to be today’s only true constant. Psychic Nikki is confident that “a happier time [is] coming up. I don’t think it will happen in 2019 totally. Not everything’s going to be doom and gloom… I think there are happy times ahead as we move onward… not so much drama in the world.”