SACRAMENTO (CBS13)– Sacramento Police are investigating after four people were shot in one of Sacramento’s trendiest areas early Sunday Morning. Two of those shot died. According to police, the four people had just left a nearby bar when bullets went flying near 7th and K streets.

Downtown Sacramento was busy Sunday afternoon with families skating on the ice rink and people out and about, but just hours before, “you heard gunshots and when I say gunshots, they never stopped,” said a woman visiting a nearby apartment when the shots rang out.

“The kids were asleep and I didn’t know whether to wake the kids up and drag them on the floor,” she said. Lue Moss who was taking a stroll outside when the shooting started described what he saw. “The streets were mayhem. People were running around screaming,” he said. Moss says it didn’t take long for police to arrive.

“There was like 40 cops that came here probably within a minute and a half,” he said. The Sacramento Police Department said they were called to 7th and K streets just before two in the morning.

“I saw a lifeless body being dragged into a car by maybe his friends and before they can get out the parking lot here, the police cut them off,” the woman said.

Police told CBS 13 that there found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. He died at the scene.

A woman who had been shot was taken to the hospital. The department added that officers soon learned that two other men were also taken to the hospital for gun-related injuries. One of them eventually died.

While downtown was seemingly back to normal hours later, Moss says the shooting is a reminder to be vigilant. “If it happened once it could probably happen again for sure. Without a doubt,” he said.

Others say they’d like to see police step up patrol. “Consider the dynamics of where people are partying and how they party and beef up security accordingly,” the woman said.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified one of the two people who died as Abram Oates, 26, from Sacramento.

Editors Note: This story has been corrected to identify the agency that released one of the homicide victim’s names as the Sacramento County Coroner’s office.