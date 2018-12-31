  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Area, ghost towns

DRAWBRIDGE (KPIX 5) — Ghostly echoes helped tell the tale of a place where its history was, at times, as murky as the San Francisco Bay waters that now threaten it.

KPIX 5 got special permission from the federal government to go on a rare tour of a place that few people know exist and fewer still have ever visited. We visited Drawbridge, the Bay Area’s only ghost town.

Ghostly echoes helped tell the tale of a place where its history was, at times, as murky as the bay waters that now threaten it.

“It’s the most relaxing place in the world,” said long-gone Drawbridge resident Nelly Dollin on an archived tape.

Though it doesn’t look like it now, people called Drawbridge home for more than a century as they built lives on its marsh mud.

READ MORE ON KPIX 5’s WEBSITE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s