FOLSOM (CBS13) – Two men were arrested in Folsom on theft charges after an alert resident saw some things he says didn’t seem right.

Police say they received a report early Monday from a resident who says he saw a man “casing” his neighbor’s home. He also said he spotted a suspicious vehicle nearby. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen.  They detained the man and woman who were in the vehicle, according to a statement from the Folsom Police Department.

Around that same time, police say they received the report of the suspicious male crouching down in view of a woman’s camera-equipped doorbell. She immediately called police, which led to the arrest of Shane Steven Allen, 37, of Carmichael. He is accused of prowling, and being in possession of stolen property from an unlocked vehicle.

Police say Jaswinder Mitchell Singh, 28, of Sacramento, was reportedly in the stolen vehicle. A 28-year-old female was also in the vehicle, but was not arrested.

Allen was booked into jail on charges of vehicle theft, prowling and possession of the identifying information of another person. Singh was booked on charges of violating probation and vehicle theft.

Shane Stephen Allen and Jaswinder Mitchell Singh (l-r) were arrested Monday on theft charges. (credit: Sacramento Main Jail)

Police say registering your home surveillance system helps officers investigate crimes that occur in the neighborhood. They urge residents to register their home surveillance systems, which is voluntary. Interested? Click here.

