New Year's Eve, Old Sacramento, Sacramento Regional Transit

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)  — Are you going to Old Sacramento for New Year’s Eve? You can take the light rain for free on Dec. 31 for the New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular in Old Sacramento.

To get the free ride, get the Free Ride Flyer on the SacRT website.

To view a light rail schedule, visit sacrt.com and click on the “Schedules” link on the home page or call our Customer Service and Sales Center at 916-321-BUSS (2877) Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks show lights up the sky about Old Sacramento and is free to all residents. There will be programming for children, live music, dinner specials, and street entertainment.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

