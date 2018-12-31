  • CBS13On Air

By Rachel Wulff
Filed Under:South Sacramento, theft, Vandalism

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hotel guests are waking up to damage to their vehicles in South Sacramento.

About six vehicles were damaged at the Holiday Inn Express in South Sacramento, according to law enforcement personnel.

Thieves smashed back windows of the vehicles and stole various items. An employee says it happened in just minutes. She went to make coffee, and when she returned, her phone was ringing off the hook.

A security guard was on the edge of the property at the time and says he saw the thieves leaving.

Hotel management is reviewing surveillance video for clues.

