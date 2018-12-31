SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The New Year’s Eve celebration popped off in Old Sacramento with an early fireworks show where thousands joined in ringing in 2019.

“Looking forward to the new year. I had a great 2018 and looking forward to what 2019 has to bring me,” one reveler.

While some rocked into the New Year, others were twirling in through the night.

“I just feel the rhythm and I feel the music and my body says we got to do something about this,” said one man from Minnesota visiting his sweetie pie.

But on a night as chilly as New Year’s Eve night, the key is to bundle up.

“I’m freezing and I wish I would’ve dressed warmer,” said one teenager.

“Who told you to dress warmer?” her mother asked.

“My mom!” the teen laughed.

Many said goodbye to 2018 with a host of New Year’s resolutions.

“To be kinder to my sister and to go to church more often,” said Kennedy Daly of Manteca.

“To stop smoking cigarettes,” one man said.

“More patience,” said a mother.

“No gambling 2019!” said another man.

Along with those resolutions, there were a lot of well-wishers.

“We just want to wish CBS13 and Good Day Sacramento a Happy New Years!” said one fan.

“And I want to say hi to my mother too,” said another.

And of course, everyone was waiting for the spectacular show. The fireworks lit up the sky for all to see near and wide wishing everyone a very happy and healthy New Year!